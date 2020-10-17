Everyday cheapskate: Finding professional help for liquidation

Dear Mary: YMy problem is finding a source to determine the value of furniture, books, jewelry and collectibles. My 95-year-old mother is quickly reaching a point where she will need to enter a care facility. Her house is packed full of both nonsense and what I suspect are some very valuable items. I am overwhelmed with the tasks of both clearing out her home and determining what to do with all her belongings.

-- Gia

Dear Gia: There are times when doing it yourself is the most costly way to go, both emotionally and financially. I suggest you research estate auctions and liquidation services and then enlist the services of a reputable professional to honestly determine which items have significant value so you'll have a place to start. You can either put those things on consignment or have the estate professional handle them.

Next, I would hire a professional organizer to sort, discard, liquidate and distribute the remainder. I would go to the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (napo.net) to find a professional organizer in your community. It just may be the best money you will ever spend.