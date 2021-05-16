Everyday cheapskate: Fitness on a budget

Shop with a list

Buying on impulse can blow a budget and a diet. So can arriving at the store hungry. Eat before you get there, stick to your list so you leave nothing to chance.

Buy generic

Let go of your brand loyalties. Shop by best value and not by brand. Try the store brand. Most all stores have a "satisfaction guaranteed" policy. If you try something and it is awful, ask for a refund. Some generic items are identical to their brand-name cousins, while others are pretty bad. So you be the judge.

Don't throw anything away

Freeze extra rice or left over pasta in freezer bags. Save up meat bones and scraps in the freezer to make stock or soup. Ditto on vegetables.

Stick to the perimeter. If you're on a diet or special food plan, most everything you need is around the outside perimeter of the typical store (dairy, meat, produce), while the high-calorie, high-priced items are in those center aisles.

Don't pay for convenience