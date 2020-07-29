Everyday cheapskate: Food shopping: The jarring truth

Reserve shopping is the process of building a small in-house grocery store. When it's time to make dinner, you visit your own store.

Gratefully, I learned to be a reserve shopper years ago, thanks to Teri Gault, founder of The Grocery Game. I credit this method with the rather large stockpile of food and household supplies that has allowed me and my family to sail through surprising food shortages and disappearing household supplies. Unless you've been living on another planet, you know what I'm talking about.

Let's just say that my deep pantry (as opposed to the small pantry in my kitchen) has not been fazed. We have not had a shortage of anything in the past four months, including toilet tissue and all types of sanitizers. Items we used from the deep pantry are starting to go on sale again, and you can bet that as they do, I'm reserve shopping to replace and replenish.

The goal of a reserve shopper is to never pay full price for anything. It's possible, and if you are diligent, you will get there eventually.