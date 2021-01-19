Everyday cheapskate: Forget the Mayonnaise for removing water rings on furniture

I would avoid big chain jewelry stores and ads that say, "We buy gold!" I for sure would not make this kind of transaction online.

Dear Mary: I have a new 100% New Zealand wool rug that has an unpleasant odor about it. How can I get rid of the smell?

-- Denise

Dear Denise: You need to contact the manufacturer (find the name on a tag and hopefully a phone number or website address). In the meantime, your rug may simply be going through a process known as "degassing" as the chemicals used during the manufacturing process are dissipating. If this is the case, the smell will go away by itself within a few weeks. You can hasten this process by putting the rug out in the direct sun (I would turn it right-side down to prevent any fading), being careful to not let it get damp and to bring it in at sundown. I loved hearing from you, and I wish you the best with your beautiful new rug!

Dear Mary: I love picking up the small, boxed mixes by Jiffy because they are often so cheap. The trouble is I don't always know what to do with them. Do you have any recipes that include these mixes?

-- Ruby