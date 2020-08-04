Everyday cheapskate: Frozen summer treats are cool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In these sizzling days of summer, it's tempting to load up the freezer with pricey frozen treats. Or to duck into a coffee shop or juice bar to grab one of those decadent blended coffee chillers or a fruit smoothie. But the big price tags can make even the creamiest concoction or slushiest treat hard to swallow.

Giving up favorite cold treats isn't your only option. Make these yourself and you can have great summertime treats at home for just pennies.

COPYCAT WENDY'S CHOCOLATE FROSTY

3 cups vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk (low-fat is OK)

1/2 cup Nesquik powdered mix

Allow ice cream to soften in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Mix all ingredients in a blender. Do Wendy's one step better by adding your favorite topping like sprinkles, crumbled cookies, whipped cream or other yummy options. Yield: 4 servings.

BANANA BERRY FREEZE

2 cups ice

1 ripe banana, peeled

3/4 cup strawberry daiquiri mix

1/4 cup pina colada mix

Whipped cream