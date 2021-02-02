Everyday cheapskate: Fun (cheap) birthday gift ideas for kids

Some time ago, I got a message from Elaine G., who had recently joined a mom's group. With all of her newly minted friendships, she and her child are getting invitations to lots of toddler birthday parties.

Her dilemma took me back to when our boys were small. Birthday parties for all their friends were challenging. That's why Elaine's message grabbed my attention. "Can you help me with ideas for birthday gifts for young children that will score with the kids without breaking our budget?" You bet, Elaine. Try these ideas on for size.

The story of me

Give the birthday girl or boy everything they need to write (or draw) the story of their life. For children just learning to read, write or draw, include a list of "prompts" that might include instructing the child to draw a picture of a favorite animal, a place to visit or something that makes them laugh. Package it with a pad or book of drawing paper, markers, crayons and enough prompts to complete all the pages in their book.

Play kit