Everyday cheapskate: Get financially confident starting now

Setting up a plan where you have money automatically transferred to your savings will move your financial confidence to a new level. Create an online savings account, or fill out an automatic deposit authorization form at the bank or credit union where you have your household account. Here's the principle: If you don't see it, you don't miss it.

Set a financial goal

Decide on one specific financial goal you want to accomplish.

For any plan to succeed, it needs to be specific, reasonable and measurable. Example: Let's say you want to save $2,400 -- about $50 a week. That may be reasonable, provided you are motivated to stretch and make adjustments in other areas. Measure your progress by checking your account balance regularly.

Get angry

Debt is the pits. It eliminates your options and keeps you awake at night. It can make you lie to your creditors or even lie to your spouse. I know. I've been terribly in debt.

So, what are you going to do about it? Whine? Complain? Continue feeling sorry for yourself? I have a better idea. Get mad!