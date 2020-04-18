Everyday cheapskate: Get financially fit with good habits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Personal character is made of habits. Bad ones seem to just happen, while good habits are usually the result of considerable effort.

Some people act as if their habits were issued at birth and are not likely to ever change. There are a select few, however, who know and live by the truth: It is possible to learn good habits and unlearn bad ones, no matter how ingrained or deep-seated. It's all a matter of choice.

The secret of learning good habits or breaking bad ones is found in conscious repetition fueled by knowledge, skill and motivation. One must repeat an action over and over and over until it becomes a natural response — a habit.

To become more financially responsible, follow these seven habits, repeating them over and over until they become natural responses:

Habit 1: Financially responsible people regularly balance their checkbook and online accounts. They calculate a current balance after every transaction. Yes, after every transaction!

Habit 2: Financially responsible people think first and spend later. Thinking first means determining ahead of time whether the purchase is necessary or prudent. It means waiting. It means seeking out the best deal and being willing to walk away if necessary.