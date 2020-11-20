Everyday cheapskate: Get pet hair and fragrance buildup out of the laundry

Dogs and cats shed. A lot. That pet hair can get all over the house -- on rugs, on bedsheets and on clothes. It sticks to fabrics and won't go away. How maddening to find it on the clean clothes from the dryer. What's a person to do?

Dear Mary: I'm looking for something I can purchase or make myself to put into the dryer to extract dog hairs from fabric. Years ago, I purchased a kind of fabric ball, which looked ordinary enough and worked great. Since then, I've never seen anything like this.

-- Anita

Dear Anita: I'm pretty sure you're talking about a Dryer Maid Ball that promises to automatically remove pet hair from clothes while in the dryer and send it to the lint trap while also softening clothes and decreasing wrinkles.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have not tested this product myself because I do not have a pet. However, the customer reviews are positive from those who use this product to extract all that pet hair.

What I have tested and love are wool dryer balls. These dryer balls soften and reduce static without fragrance or chemicals -- and I have noticed that they pick up stray human hair that finds its way into the dryer.