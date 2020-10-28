Everyday cheapskate: Gift giver finds she underestimated costs

Dear Frank: No, you are not, unless you are named on the account as a joint owner. If your mother was the only person on the account, the credit card company, upon notification of her death, will look to her estate for full payment. Generally, that will be handled by the executor of her estate, though laws vary from one state to another. If there are no assets, the credit card company has to eat the loss. However, if she left assets (a home or anything of value), they must be liquidated to pay her creditors before those assets can be distributed to her heirs. Nolo Press has excellent self-help books and information that will help you settle her estate, which includes notifying her creditors without spending a lot of money on attorney fees. I am sorry for your loss and wish you well in this difficult time.