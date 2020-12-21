Everyday cheapskate: Gift-Giving: What's the point?

How many of you still have a sense of the joy associated with gift-giving from last Christmas, even if you cannot recall the specific gifts?

Look at that. Hands are going up all over the room! At least some of those gifts delivered joy and the love and then quietly slipped out of the spotlight.

Those who couldn't raise their hands may be remembering the stress of finding the perfect gift or the hassle because you waited until the last minute. You may be recalling the guilt for spending money you didn't have on things you don't remember.

Think about it this way

Think of the gift-giving the same way you would think of a special meal you prepare. You want it to be delicious and for your guests to enjoy it thoroughly. But no matter how fluffy your mashed potatoes or how delectable the prime rib, it's still a meal, and it will end.

Your gifts should bring a momentary sense of joy, but it's the memories of your expression of care that will live on.

It's the thought that counts

Not every occasion requires a gift. Sometimes, a card with a thoughtful sentiment is an excellent way to go.