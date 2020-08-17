Everyday cheapskate: Going on vacation? Make your own plant nanny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day, I get loads of mail, including wonderful notes, letters and email messages from my awesome readers.

Tucked into many of those messages are tips, hints, tricks and great ideas for the ways you save time and money every day. I'm pretty sure I have the best job on earth!

PLANT NANNY

When I go on vacation, I fill bottles with water and push them upside down into my plants -- both houseplants and outdoor plants. The water keeps the plants moist for days!

-- Sophia

Note: I've been using Sophia's plant-nanny tip for several months now, only I'm not on vacation! I fill bottles every couple of days, in addition to regular watering. I bought a $12 Walmart plant bowl in May that was tiny and pretty sick-looking when I got it. Since I started using this idea, it's been thriving. Constant watering must be the trick! Especially in the superhot Colorado sun.

LONG-LASTING CELERY