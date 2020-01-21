Everyday cheapskate: Great reader tips from banana storage to paint goofs

Before you call a local florist or a national floral-delivery company to arrange for an out-of-area delivery, think about this: These services end up involving all kinds of middlemen, which means extra fees and surcharges for phone calls and delivery. And they usually have minimums of about $50. Worse, you're never sure what your recipient will get because you aren't speaking with the person who will actually create the arrangement. You can skip past all of these extra people by making one call to a florist in the neighborhood where your recipient lives. You'll get fresher flowers, a larger arrangement and infinitely better service when you deal direct.

— Bettye

Golf!

A round of golf burns over 1,400 calories if you walk and push the clubs on a wheeled cart for 18 holes. That's the equivalent of running six or seven miles, depending how long it takes you to get those 18 holes in!

— Steve

Earring allergic reaction