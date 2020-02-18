Everyday cheapskate: Great reader tips: From frozen bacon to super glue

I read the tip in Everyday Cheapskate about using super glue for small cuts. For years, we've adopted greyhounds. They are wonderful dogs with great personalities, but they have very thin skin. The Arizona Adopt a Greyhound agency highly recommends that you keep super glue on hand for small cuts on your hounds. Living in Arizona, there are a lot of thorny desert bushes. The dogs can get easily scratched and then start licking the wound. This turns into a much bigger problem than it should, but a quick dab with the super glue quickly keeps the wound held together. Greyhounds run so fast they don't realize when they run into things.