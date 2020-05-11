Everyday cheapskate: Great readers share more great tips!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Receiving so many awesome time- and money-saving tips from my dear readers always reassures me that I have the best job in the world. You never fail to make my day.

Fresh potpourri

When I peel apples, oranges and other fruit, I save the peels in a freezer bag. When I want some potpourri, I dump the peels into a small saucepan and add a little water. I sprinkle the peels with cinnamon, bay leaves, cloves and any other fragrant spices I have on hand. I let the mixture simmer on the stove. The house always smells wonderful in no time.

— Lisa

Simple humidity

Winter air can mean runny or stuffy noses, which make it difficult to sleep. We don't have a humidifier, but when someone needs the benefits of one, I hang a wet towel over a chair in the bedroom. That releases plenty of moisture into the air during the night. It's a simple solution, and there are no filters to buy or clean.

— Jennifer

Bobby pin corral