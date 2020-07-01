Everyday Cheapskate: Grow your own food 1 square foot at a time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For years, I tried to grow a decent vegetable garden. It was the high cost of fresh produce — $3.50 for a few measly, wilted basil leaves; ditto for a pound of somewhat reddish tomatoes or mostly pink strawberries — that prompted me to try.

I started with tomatoes, basil and peppers (a salsa garden!). In no time, I added zucchini and cucumbers to my repertoire — even corn and strawberries one year.

But I have to be honest. My harvests ranged from disappointing to mediocre. There was only one year that my garden produced enough to share with others. I'm still trying to remember how I did that.

There has to be a better way

While I love the concept of a garden that's not only nice to look at but also produces the food we enjoy eating, I'm not 100% in love with the anxiety, pressure, guilt, backaches, leg cramps and fear of needing hip replacements.

And, while I feel that I've mastered weeds, I've failed miserably in cost-effectiveness. I shudder to imagine the true cost of the pathetically tiny bounty I've garnered over the years. That doesn't mean I'm ready to give up on vegetable gardening, only that I'm ready for a new way to do it.

The better way