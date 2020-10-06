Everyday cheapskate: Hands Off the Cheese, Please!

Limit exposure to air and you can greatly extend the useful life of any type of cheese. For hard cheeses such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, make sure you keep them tightly wrapped with plastic wrap. Each time you open it, reseal as tightly and completely as possible. That takes care of the air problem.

Bacteria. I know that it takes bacteria to make cheese in the first place, but that is much different than the kind of bacteria on your hands. So, here's the second rule of mold prevention: Don't touch the cheese! Even when you wash your hands well, some amount of bacteria remains, and while it's not at all harmful to you or the cheese, that's what gets that green thing going. Either wear food preparation gloves or make sure the plastic is always creating a barrier between your hands and the portion of the cheese that's going back into the refrigerator.

POUND OF CURE

For cheese that has already turned, there are a couple of remedies. You can actually wipe the mold away with a clean cloth you've dipped into white vinegar. Not the most pleasant job, but it does work to save the cheese.