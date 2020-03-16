Everyday cheapskate: High vet bills for beloved pets and prepping for mortgage application

Dear Mary: My husband and I are about to apply for a mortgage. Although our credit is in pretty good shape, we have a lot of credit cards — a few from department stores, one for frequent flyer miles and two that we use regularly but pay off every month. A friend recently told me that if the banks notice that you have too many cards in your name, it can hurt your chances of getting any loans. Is she right? Should I cancel those extra cards right away?

— Caroline

Dear Caroline: Before you do anything, get your individual credit reports and credit scores. Go to AnnualCreditReport.com and request your free credit reports — one each for you and your husband. You are entitled to a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting bureaus every 12 months. (A good plan for everyone is to request a free report every four months from one of the bureaus in rotation. By year's end, you'll have all three reports.)