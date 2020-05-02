Everyday cheapskate: Homemade flour tortillas — quick, easy and super cheap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once upon a time, there was a restaurant located in Fountain Valley, California. Mananas' claim to fame: fresh, hot, homemade flour tortillas.

Mananas had a machine — a big, crazy machine — set up in plain sight. It alone was worth the trip, if only to watch a tiny ball of dough start at one end, go through a series of squishers and rollers, fly onto a sizzling hot pan, get flipped at just the right moment and then deftly fall into a waiting basket at the other end. This thing was amazing — and super fast!

After a basket was filled, off it would go to a table of drooling patrons.

Every Friday night, we were waiting with our friends. We'd slather those hot tortillas with butter, roll them up and try to mind our manners while we scarfed them down.

As soon as one basket emptied, it would be whisked away and refilled.

I don't have words to adequately describe how delicious, comforting and absolutely fabulous they were. We built deep, long-lasting friendships over fresh, hot, homemade tortillas. The restaurant failed, but the friendships remain to this day.