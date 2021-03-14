Everyday cheapskate: Homemade Ice melt for steps, walkways and driveways

Caution: Do not use clay-based kitty litters for this purpose, since they will turn into watery sludge once they come in contact with moisture, and that will make the ground even more slippery than it was before.

No. 5: salt

Salt — rock salt or ordinary table salt — is the most basic ice melt found in just about any house. Simply sprinkle the plain salt across the snow-covered area, steps or porch. Salt will then spread through the ice layer, turning it into slush. Interestingly, salt is only effective to keep ice sloshy to 15 F. So, if it's 14 F and lower, you need to use an alternative method.

According to the University of Minnesota Extension, salts are less effective when applied in excess. Lesson to be learned: Use salt sparingly to treat treacherous ice on your driveway, steps and sidewalk. This will improve its effectiveness while protecting your landscape and hardscape.

Why this works: Salt (sodium chloride) lowers the freezing point of water. It is a perfect ice melt for your icy areas at very little expense.

No. 6: baking soda