Everyday cheapskate: Household clutter and what to do about it

Another option is to join the website Next Door to connect with neighbors in your local community. Post your items "For Sale" or "For Free Pickup." If your furniture is generally desirable, it'll be gone before you know it.

General organization tips

Because clutter and organization are huge problems for many of us, here are my tried-and-true tips to help with the mess:

Everything in its place

Assign a "home" for everything you own, and then put things away when you are finished using them. If something doesn't have a home, perhaps it's time to rethink that item.

Save it with a photo

If you are having trouble parting with something, and you want to save the memory of the item, consider taking a photo of it for future reference. Wait! Don't dismiss this idea so quickly! This may sound silly at first, but it will fulfill your desire to continue to enjoy the item while also decluttering your life.

Organize your kitchen pantry