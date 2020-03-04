Everyday cheapskate: Houseplants that are really hard to kill

I love houseplants, and I do have some beauties! The truth is I don't have a green thumb; I just know a few tricks and tips that I will gladly share with you. Healthy, beautiful houseplants are an economical way to bring instant warmth and beauty to a home, condo, apartment, dorm room, recreational vehicle -- or wherever else you call home.

I have friends who, I swear, were born with a green thumb. These talented people effortlessly grow lush, beautiful, exotic plants indoors. Then, there are the rest of us.

Here's my best-kept horticultural secret: I only consider plants in what I call the "thrivus neglectus" family, which comes from the Latin root meaning "really cheap and thrives even under the harshest conditions of poor light and owner neglect."

Know your varieties

If growing beautiful houseplants in your home or office isn't your forte, I have good news. It is possible to have lovely plants if you pick the right variety — those that are hard to kill.

Peace lily: The indoor plant spathiphyllum, with its graceful nickname "peace lily," is an easy-care, low-light houseplant. It's beautiful, lush and fast-growing. Can you see a peace lily in every room?