Everyday cheapskate: How a simple request turned into $1,000 of savings

Dear Mary: In a past column, a reader wrote saying it didn't work to call her credit card company to ask them to lower her credit card's interest rate. Your response reminded me that I had a 14.99% interest rate on a Visa card with a credit union that I have belonged to for 32 years.

I made the call and simply asked for a review of my account. I went on to explain that I wanted to pay off my card without intervention of a third party, but with my high interest rate, I wasn't making much of a dent in a very high balance.

I got an immediate response by email with an offer of 10.99%. I accepted and then asked if I could lower the interest rate further if I changed the rewards card to a regular card (I had heard in the past this could reduce the interest rate by 1%). To my surprise, they said if I went to a nonrewards Visa or MasterCard, it would decrease to 8.99%. Needless to say, I am ecstatic and so thankful for your reminder to keep trying.

Thank you for all you do to help us work through the stresses of financial bondage.

— Sandy

Dear Sandy: Good job. I applaud your courage to ask your credit card issuer for a lower rate. The difference between 14.99% and 8.99% is huge.