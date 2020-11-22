Everyday cheapskate: How about we just make every day Thanksgiving?

I love Thanksgiving so much it still vies for first place in my favorite holiday lineup. I love a classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings. I love the fall weather that always accompanies the day. I love the fact that Thanksgiving ushers in the winter holidays, offering me a front-row seat to the very best time of the year.

I love all of those things. In fact, I kind of wish that every day were Thanksgiving!

Gratitude is too important in our lives to be considered only briefly on the fourth Thursday of November.

Giving thanks and counting our blessings are good for us. It reminds us of the positive things in life. Gratitude shines a new light on bad things, giving us hope and determination. It reminds us how much we need one another and to express our thanks for those we love and appreciate.

Just imagine what might happen if our annual single-day tradition of giving thanks were to become a daily routine. Medical professionals suggest we might be rewarded with better health, as medical science reveals there is a potentially strong association between gratitude and good health.