Everyday cheapskate: How I curb the urge to quit

I wouldn't tell just anyone what I'm about to tell you — and I'm only telling you because we're like family. At least several times a week, I want to quit. Seriously. The thought crosses my mind, and it's not when things are going great. It's when I face a challenge: a tough writing assignment, a book deadline, an early morning interview or a snarky message in my inbox.

This is nothing new. I've been dealing with the urge to quit for a long time. I can anticipate its arrival. And because of that, I've learned ways to deal with it before it drives me to the brink of resignation.

SELF-TALK

I talk back. Forcefully — with confidence and conviction. I ask myself: Why are you doing this? There are so many other jobs you could be doing that would require less work and less time!

I usually conclude that I'm doing this because, even though I do work 50 to 60 hours a week, every week, I still enjoy tremendous freedom to choose how and where I put in those hours.