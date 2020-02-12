Everyday cheapskate: How long can you make it last?

I want to tell you about a frugality wake-up call I had — something I need from time to time. I'm sharing this now because my moment happened during the holidays — just the time when you don't want a wake-up call! Well, it happened, and it reminded me that it's so easy to get sloppy, especially since we're surrounded by abundance and a seemingly endless supply of everything.
It was the morning of our big annual holiday dinner party. I had limited time and many things to do. On my list was "clean patio chairs," because we would undoubtedly need them for additional seating. I wanted them sparkling clean and presentable. I grabbed my supplies only to discover I had just one roll of paper towels, and it was partly used. This would be a three-roll job at the very least. I don't count out one or two towels; I just spin off a big wad.
Normally, this shortage would have sent me on a quick trip to the store. But, as you may recall from previous columns, I do not have a car. By choice, I share a car with my husband. On this day, he was at the office, and I wasn't. I did not have time to walk to the nearest store, so I decided to go with the only choice I had at the moment: Make do.
I carefully tore off three towels. I scrubbed and cleaned. Then, instead of tossing those wet towels in the trash (my first inclination), I opened them up, straightened them out and cleaned some more. At first I was irritated, but it didn't take long to turn this into a game to see how long I could make the towels last. I worked my way through the chairs and ended up with clean white chairs and towels on the roll to spare. I was downright proud of myself.
My experience with the paper towels made me think: What if I approached everything with the same sense of scarcity and fear of running out? Would the milk last longer? Would I measure the laundry soap instead of eyeballing it? Would I be more careful with errands if gasoline was scarce? Would I be careful to wear an apron in the kitchen?
What if this was the only tube of toothpaste for the foreseeable future? Could I make it last? Would I throw away half a pot of cold coffee or freeze it in ice cube trays for later? Would I use the tea bag to make two or three cups of tea, as if tea was in short supply? How long could I make other things last — items that seem so ordinary and available that they're easy to waste?
Something else to consider is container size. If I didn't have Costco-sized jugs, bottles and bags of nearly everything in my kitchen and pantry, would I savor those items more? Would I take care to not eat so much in one sitting in order to save them for a special occasion later on?
How long could you make things last — not because you have to, but because it's just the right thing to do? It's good for the Earth, your attitude and your wallet, too.