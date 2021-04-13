Everyday cheapskate: How much and what kind of life Insurance is best?

Dear Mary: My question is about life insurance. My wife believes that I need life insurance because I am the sole breadwinner in the family and we have a baby daughter.

I am not sure it is important right now, as we just bought our first house. Our financial situation is very tight, and we will be having a lot of minor improvements on the house to make it livable. I believe the situation of her mother being killed in a tragic car accident has made insurance more important to her now than it was before. What is your advice on having life insurance, and what kind is best? Thank you, and keep on being cheap!

-- Jim

Dear Jim: Here is my do-I-need-life-insurance test question: Who depends on your income for their livelihood and would be left financially destitute if your paychecks were to suddenly disappear?

If the answer is no one, save your money; you do not need life insurance. The only purpose for life insurance (except in rare cases when a wealthy person has exhausted all other estate-planning options) is to replace your income for those who would be left financially destitute if you were to die.