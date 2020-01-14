Everyday cheapskate: How to brighten dingy laundry ... and more reader questions

Dear Mary: While my daughter was on staff at a summer camp, she did not launder her bedding frequently. Even though the bedding has been laundered a number of times since being home, I've noticed that the sheets, pillowcases and comforter appear dingy even though they're fresh from the dryer. Is there anything that will brighten these items?

Dear Lexi: You don't mention if these linens are whites or colors, so I will assume the latter. If I were you, I would fill the washer with hot water; add ½ cup of Cascade automatic dishwasher powder (you may have to look hard, but it's still available), 1 cup of borax and your regular laundry detergent. Once dissolved, add the linens and allow the machine to agitate for a few minutes before turning the machine off and allowing them to soak overnight. (If yours is a front-loading machine, use the "pause" feature, or do this in a large container or the bathtub.) In the morning, complete the full cycle. I would also hang them out in the bright sunshine to dry, if that's possible this time of year where you live.