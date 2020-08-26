Everyday cheapskate: How to childproof a forbidden door, plus more great reader tips

We like to include pickle slices in ours. We typically use the presliced dill pickles. Timing is important with these. You really don't want to heat the pickle itself, so you need to pull the sandwich apart right after it comes off the griddle, before the cheese-glue "sets," to insert the pickle slice. An alternative is to incorporate a slice or two of deli ham next to one of the bread slices so that this quick action isn't needed.

— John

Note: Your humble columnist, being a huge fan of pickles, found this idea to be a bit off-putting, if not downright odd. Hot melted cheese and cold dill pickles?! I must apologize for jumping to conclusions. I tried it. Oh, my! Absolutely delicious.

RETIRED BUT NOT FINISHED YET

I have been reading your column for years and have used so many of your fabulous tips, and I would like to add one that I've never seen mentioned. As a dusting/cleaning rag, I have found nothing beats a good old-fashioned cotton diaper. I buy two dozen very clean (they'll never be that white again!) "retired" diapers from a local diaper service. They last an incredibly long time, and I feel good about giving the diapers a second life and keeping them out of the landfill.

- Stacie