Everyday cheapskate: How to clean a steam Iron so it steams and looks like new

Step no. 2

Turn the iron on to its hottest/highest steam setting. Leave the iron on and sitting in an upright position on the ironing board for 10 minutes or so. Do not leave it unattended.

Step no. 3

Lift and hold the iron so that the soleplate is parallel to the ironing board. Allow it to steam until the reservoir is empty.

Depending on how clogged-up the iron is, it may take several attempts at this process to bust through. It's the vinegar that eventually will break down all of that hard-water scale and buildup inside the iron.

Step no. 4

Refill the reservoir with more vinegar and water mixture. Unplug the iron, and take it to the sink. Shake it to loosen the mineral buildup inside, and then turn it upside down over the sink so the vinegar and water can pour out. You are likely to see flakes and chunks of gunk come out with the liquid. Repeat this process until only clear liquid comes out of the iron into the sink.

Step no. 5

Rinse the reservoir with clear water several times to remove all traces of vinegar.

Maintenance

It is best to clean both the inside and the soleplate of a steam iron regularly to keep it in tip-top condition. How often? That depends on how much you use it. A good rule of thumb is to clean a steam iron monthly or following 30 reservoir fill-ups.

