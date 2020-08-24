Everyday cheapskate: How to clean and care for a smoothtop electric cooktop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to kitchen appliances, nothing says modern and sleek like a beautiful new electric smoothtop.

While a smoothtop beats a coil cooktop in the style department, it requires a different kind of proactive care to keep it looking good while at the same time preventing discoloration and scratching.

WHAT NOT TO DO

With smoothtop cooktops, it's all about prevention. If you think of your cooktop as a delicate possession that requires your utmost protection, you'll be way ahead of the game.

Do not use cast iron or stone cookware on a smoothtop cooktop or range. Period. The bottom of these types of cookware can be rough, even gritty to the touch. Any movement on that cooktop can leave permanent scratches.

Do not drag heavy pots on the cooktop; lift and transfer them to another area of the cooktop to reduce the risk of scratching.

Never allow abrasive cleaners, Scotch-Brite sponges or metal pads near the cooktop.

Do not allow spills to linger. When boiling or cooking with sugary substances, take care not to spill these on a smoothtop cooktop. A sugar substance can discolor the cooktop, leaving yellowish areas that are impossible to remove. Clean up such spills quickly.