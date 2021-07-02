Everyday cheapskate: How to clean and restore carpet

If you hate your carpet because it's old, stained and bordering on disgusting, I have great news. There are steps you can take that will have you falling in love with it all over again.

Years ago, when we remodeled our home, we replaced some of the carpets with hardwood. What a revelation. I could finally see the dirt and dust and, honestly, I couldn't believe what accumulated in such a short time on those wood floors. Of course, I never saw it on the carpet, but I know it was there all along. What a wake-up call it was to see the old carpet removed, rolled up and hauled away.

Here's what we need to know and never forget: Regardless of the color, brand or style -- carpet hides dirt. This is not a good thing.

Vacuum regularly

As often as you sweep, mop and/or dust your hard surface floor, that's how often you should be vacuuming the carpet. Just because you can't see the dirt, dust, debris, footprints, crumbs and hair doesn't mean they're not there! Allowing any of that to burrow down into the carpet pile is going to turn your carpet into a disgusting situation.

Treat spots immediately

Sugary liquids, sticky food, grease, mud, pet urine and excrement: These are the bane of beautiful carpet. If you don't want to hate your carpet, you'll pick up and remove spills and then deep-clean the area as soon as possible after they occur.

Allowed to remain for any period of time, spots become stains, and stains will be difficult, if not impossible, to remove. I rely on and highly recommend CarpetAid+, which is available online and from some stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's.

Wash frequently

At least once every three months, wash (shampoo, steam clean) your carpet. Investing in your own carpet-cleaning machine would be a wise choice. The machine will pay for itself the first time you use it instead of calling in the pros.

You won't find a better machine than the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, which retails for about $150. I've had mine since 2008, and it's working as hard now as it did when it was new.

DIY carpet shampoo solution

You can purchase commercial carpet shampoo or make it yourself: Use 1 cup of Oxiclean Stain Remover powder (NOT Oxiclean Detergent), 1 cup of Febreze and 1 cup of white vinegar. Pour the ingredients into the carpet-cleaning machine and add hot water to the fill line. This will not only clean your carpets, but also deodorize them. This should be safe for all carpets, but be sure to test it in an inconspicuous place (such as inside a closet) first, just to be safe. I offer no guarantees for how any recommended product or appliance will react in your specific situation.

One last thing

If you are getting ready to replace your carpet, don't select a color because you think it will "hide the dirt." No! You want a color that will point out every bit of dirt, every spill and every stain.

You want to see those things so you can immediately take steps to clean them up in the same way you care for your beautiful wood, laminate and tile floors.

You are not alone if you have come to hate the carpet in your home, but it doesn't have to be that way. It might take a few go-rounds with vacuuming, stain-removing and deep-cleaning, but if you are diligent, you and your carpet just might fall in love all over again.

