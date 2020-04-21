Everyday cheapskate: How to disinfect your phone, device, laptop and keyboard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The continuing onslaught of coronavirus news has a lot of us on edge. We continue to be told to wash our hands and be especially mindful of the things we touch. And what's the one thing we touch more than a few times a day? Our phones! Or, as the Journal of Hospital Infection refers to them, our portable petri dishes!

It's not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but the World Health Organization reports that it seems to behave like other coronaviruses and may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions, such as the type of surface, the temperature or the humidity of the environment. But just think about how often you touch your phone.

If there's the slightest possibility that a surface has been infected, err on the side of caution, and clean it with a simple disinfectant to kill viruses and protect yourself and others. Clean your hands with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose. And for goodness' sake, clean your phone!

What not to do