Everyday cheapskate: How to face down temptation and win

If you've ever stopped by Costco to pick up milk and walked out with a big-screen TV, you know firsthand the power of temptation.

As weak as we may feel at times, the truth is that it's possible to learn how to face down temptation and win.

Identify the weakness

’Fess up. What are your areas of temptation? Clothes, shoes, collectibles? Movies, food, gadgets? Electronics, crafts, plants?

What tempts me doesn't faze my husband. He could go for the rest of his life without the slightest desire to buy more fabric. I, on the other hand, could spend all day at a woodworking show without a single thought of actually buying something. But put me in a craft store or quilt shop? I'm a shopping disaster just waiting to happen. It's our natural born temperaments. We're wired differently.

Stop flirting with danger

If you're ever going to win over temptation, you must stop cozying up to the very thing that causes you to stumble. If you are easily tempted by clothes, don't spend hours cruising the mall. In fact, don't even go there unless you have a specific need and a reasonable plan to fulfill it.