Everyday cheapskate: How to feed your family for less

Determine current food spending

It's not easy! Start writing down everything you spend on food for at least one month. I mean everything — from the doughnut and coffee on the way to work to the fast food stops with the kids to lunch money to major shopping jaunts. This is what you are spending on food, and plan on a big shock. Your awareness of this total number is going to be the first and biggest step you will take to get into food control.

Shop with cash

When I go into the store without a checkbook or credit card, I am keenly aware of how much I have, and I shop very carefully to avoid embarrassment at checkout. If I have a checkbook, I go into some wild trance that "assures" me unlimited funds. It's crazy, I know, but I can just go nuts. So, for me, it's CASH ONLY. It requires that I plan ahead and exercise great discipline.

Shop once a month