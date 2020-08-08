Everyday cheapskate: How to get rid of rabbits ruining your lawn and garden

Drop two pieces of soap into each drawstring pouch. Pull strings tightly to close, and tie the strings tightly to secure the soap inside. Or wrap two pieces of soap in a piece of cheesecloth, gathering it into a pouch and securing it with string.

Staple or securely tape one pouch to the end of each wooden stake. Drive the opposite end of each stake 6 inches into the ground around your lawn and garden, spacing them from five to 10 feet apart. Place stakes closer together in areas with thick vegetation or in spots you've noticed are often damaged by rabbits or other animals.

Alternatively, lay the drawstring pouches under and around the vegetation for a more discrete solution.

Monitor the garden or lawn over the course of the next week for signs of damaged or eaten plants. The amount of Irish Spring soap you need to ward off pests depends on the size of your garden and the population of local deer, rabbits and other animals. Be prepared to add more stakes to target heavily trafficked areas.

NO. 2: HOUSEHOLD AMMONIA