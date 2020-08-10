Everyday cheapskate: How to Get the Kids' Rooms Organized

GET HOOKED

Hooks are the way to create a place for all kinds of things that can so easily get lost and forgotten at the bottom of a junk drawer. Or forever lost in a big pile in the closet.

Place the hook at the child's eye level, complete with a label or picture next to it for what belongs on that hook. You'll be amazed at how quickly your kids begin to identify a hook and its color with the item that belongs on it.

SORT AND STORE

Rather than keeping every toy in their rooms, help the kids separate their toys and put some away in "storage" in another part of the house. Every month or two, swap toys in their room for some toys in storage.

Once you know what will stay in your child's room, it's time to sort according to colors and like items.

Start with the clothes, and then move to the toys and games.

PLASTIC STORAGE BOXES