Everyday cheapskate: How to help a young person build a good credit score

By adding a child (or any person for that matter) as an authorized user to one of your credit card accounts, you are allowing him or her to benefit from your good credit. This is totally legal and a way to help this responsible young person build a good credit score.

As an authorized user, he or she will be able to use your account according to your rules. Each month, as the activity on that account is reported to the credit bureaus and added to your credit file, it will also go to authorized user's credit file to build his or her credit history. Credit file history is used to calculate that all-important three-digit number we call a credit score.

Perhaps surprisingly, as an authorized user, your young person will have no legal obligation to make payments or repay the debt that he or she may run up on that account. They get all the benefits and none of the requirements of repayment.

This plan will work if you have great credit, are not close to your credit limit and are never late with payments. So far, so good. However, if you have lousy credit, are continuously close to being maxed out and are late with payments, your terrible credit activity is going to be reported to his account, too, as your authorized user.