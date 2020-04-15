Everyday cheapskate: How to keep calm and carry on

To develop gratitude, you need to talk to yourself and regularly write down your thoughts.

Reframe the situation

Reframing can be difficult, but it is especially important when misfortune strikes. If you wreck your car, that is unfortunate. Still, it means you're alive, and that is something for which to be grateful. And you get bonus reasons for gratitude if no one was hurt, you have a good insurance policy or the car wasn't totaled.

Authentic and heartfelt gratitude can hush up insatiable desires and negative attitudes.

For instance, you can hate your job, hate the boss, hate the people, hate the commute and hate the work. Or, you can be genuinely grateful that you have a job.

You can learn to appreciate everything about that job, even the distasteful aspects, because they build your character, tolerance and compassion.

No matter what the situation, "you" choose your focus.

Make a list

Recently, I jotted down 10 things I am grateful for in the midst of all this uncertainty. No. 1 on my list? My certainty that God is in control. Right there, that calms my fears. Why should I worry?