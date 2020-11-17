Everyday cheapskate: How to keep the dryer from hurting your clothes

If you routinely pluck big wads of lint from the trap of your clothes dryer, you should be wondering, "What is that, and where does all of it come from?" You emptied all pockets, and you're certain you did not wash a bag of pillow stuffing.

I'll tell you what it is, because I face the same thing, and I am not happy about it: It's visual proof the dryer is wearing out our clothes. Those fibers were neatly woven into the clothes only 30 minutes ago. For all the convenience a clothes dryer offers, it may come at the price of having to replace clothes far too often.

Overdrying clothes causes them to shrink, and not only the first time they're washed. Sleeves and pant legs continually get shorter and shorter when machine-dried improperly.

There are tactics to counteract the abuse caused by a clothes dryer, and you don't have to go back to the days of sheets frozen stiff on the clothesline. You also don't have to machine-dry your fabrics to death in order to end up with comfy jeans and soft, fluffy towels.

Get the soap out