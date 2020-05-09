Everyday cheapskate: How to make fabulous meals using a formula, not a recipe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ever feel like a kitchen klutz? Wish you could take that odd assortment of stuff in the pantry and freezer, mix it with leftovers in the fridge, and make something delicious without a recipe and without running to the market? That's called cooking with a formula — not a recipe.

Well, grab your whisk, and shout for joy! Thanks to this foolproof five-step formula, you can create fabulous, original and nutritious casseroles designed by YOU, using the items you have on hand.

Step 1: Combine ¾ cup sour cream, 1 cup milk, 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper with one item from Group A, which is coming up below (omit sour cream and milk when using tomatoes).

Step 2: Stir in one item from each of Groups B, C, D and E (again, no sour cream or milk when using tomatoes).

Step 3: Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.

Step 4: Sprinkle with one or two choices from Group F.

Step 5: Cover, and bake the casserole at 350 F for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Uncover, and bake 10 additional minutes. Servings: About 6.

Group A:

1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted