Everyday cheapskate: How to make fruit and veggie wash — cheap and easy!

Dear Mary: What is the best way to wash fresh fruits and vegetables to assure they are safe and clean?

-- Sherry

Dear Sherry: While it's tempting to eat fresh produce straight out of the grocery bag, I don't think that's a good idea. Commercial produce sanitation may be up to speed with excellent guidelines and good oversight, but let's just say I don't trust the produce handling practices of consumers. That bunch of grapes has likely been touched by many hands before it landed in my cart -- unwashed hands!

I'm simply not comfortable with just running my produce under cold water, per the FDA's recommendations to "gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There's no need to use soap or a produce wash."

If you're with me on that, consider making your own fruit and veggie wash to loosen debris, remove pesticides and eliminate some of the bacteria that other grocery shoppers may have passed on to your produce.