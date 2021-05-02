Everyday cheapskate: How to make ketchup just like Heinz

So, this is a first for me. Honestly, Heinz ketchup is about as common a product as any in the Hunt refrigerator. So why on earth would I even think of making it myself? If you haven't read this in the news, brace yourself.

The U.S. is experiencing a ketchup shortage. Not kidding. Ketchup! And specifically, our favorite brand, Heinz.

Seems that manufacturing has not kept up with demand -- the next COVID-19 related challenge. With the pivot to drive-thrus and curbside pickup, Americans have fairly devoured the entirety of the national supply of those little packets of ketchup. Add to that the episode in the Suez Canal that caused unprecedented obstacles in the global supply chain. Good sense dictates that we need to get ready for shortages of other products, too, like the infamous toilet paper, coffee and furniture.

As for the ketchup, I don't understand why Heinz could not figure out how to push the button on the packet-filling machine to turn out a sufficient quantity, but then again, I'm not in that business. The folks at Heinz tell us they're increasing manufacturing as fast as possible to get production up to 12,000,000,000 (yes, you read that right: 12 billion) packets a year, but that won't be happening overnight.

In the meantime, this situation is about to hit consumers at all levels.