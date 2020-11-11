Everyday cheapskate: How to make use of dryer sheets around the house

Apparently, I'm a slow learner. I can't think of another reason it took so many years to associate my sons' and husband's itchy skin problems with the dryer sheets I used. All the skin problems disappeared once I stopped using fabric softeners and dryer sheets.

One would expect that such a life-impacting revelation would have banned those pesky sheets from our home. But that's not true.

I keep a box of fragrance-free dryer sheets on hand for many other uses -- indoors, outdoors and in the garage, too. (Even without fragrance, dryer sheets pose a problem for my family when used in the dryer with clothing, sheets and towels.)

A used dryer sheet is ideal for many of the applications that follow. However, if you, like me, don't end up with used sheets from the dryer, simply soak a new sheet in water and then wring it out. Most of the time you want the sheet to be damp, anyway.

Pro tip: If you are sensitive to dryer sheets, be sure to wear rubber or latex gloves when handling a new sheet.

Spiders, flies