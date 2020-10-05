Everyday cheapskate: How to make wrinkle releaser spray

Dear Mary: I've heard that if you regularly blow-dry your hair with an ordinary hair dryer set on high, you'll never have head lice, because lice and their eggs cannot tolerate heat. Is that true? I hope so because that special lice-killing shampoo is very expensive.

— Jill

Dear Jill: You just might be on to something here! The National Center for Biotechnology Information supports what you heard. The hot, dry air produced by standard hand-held hair dryers (122 degrees F) may suffice to kill lice and their eggs on a person's hair. Use great care if you try this method, especially if you are drying a child's hair, as the heated air from these devices can also easily scald the hair and the scalp.

The information goes on to say that a clothes dryer set on high heat or a hot clothes iron also may effectively kill any lice or their eggs on pillowcases, sheets, nightclothes, towels and similar items that will not be damaged by this process.