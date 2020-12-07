Everyday cheapskate: How to make your house smell like the holidays

It's a tradition that goes back centuries, and it's coming soon to a preschool near you! Making pomanders by stuffing cloves and other spices into the rind of oranges is a simple craft project the kids will enjoy. This releases the oil from the orange rind, allowing its pungent fragrance to mix with the spice aroma.

And don't toss those pomanders out after the holidays. Let them cure. Even in their dried-up condition, they should last for many years.

Scented pinecones

Cinnamon-scented pinecones just showed up in my local supermarket with a big price tag on a smallish bag. Why buy them when it's pretty easy to make scented pinecones ourselves?

Gather pinecones that have fallen from evergreen trees in parks and neighborhoods. Wash and dry them. Once completely dry, spritz them with a solution of water and essential oil in your choice of fragrance. Cinnamon, apple and orange are nice options. Try mixing them to come up with your signature blend. Once well-saturated, seal the pinecones in a plastic bag for 24 hours. Then, remove them and allow them to air-dry.

Peppermint spray