Everyday cheapskate: How to make your own laundry softener

If you prefer dryer sheets, you can make those at home, too. Take an old T-shirt or cotton baby blanket and cut it into a few small squares. Place them in a sealable container such as a Mason jar or a plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. In a small bowl, mix ½ cup of white vinegar and 8 drops of your favorite essential oil, which can be purchased from your local health food or drug store or online. A bottle of oil may cost from $6 to $10, but it will last a long time. Pour enough of this liquid over the cloths in the container to saturate them. Close the container. To use, simply remove a sheet from the container, squeezing any excess liquid back into the jar, and toss into the dryer. When clothes are dry, simply place the sheet back in the jar for use later.