Everyday cheapskate: How to make your own wet mop refills

If you own a wet spray mop, chances are you absolutely love it. But let me guess: You're not wild about how expensive it is to buy the refills — the cleaning solution and disposable cleaning pads. Read on for everything you need to know about refills!

Even more annoying, to the manufacturer, "refill" means throwing out the empty dispenser bottle entirely and having to purchase the refill liquid in a new bottle.

And just try to pry the lid off an empty bottle to refill it yourself. That thing is impossible to get off without destroying it, and yes, I speak from experience. And those refill bottles can be as much as $7.50 each. And the disposable pads? At least 50 cents each — and that's on a good (sale) day.

Well, you can forget all that bad news because I've learned how to get that bottle open, making it totally reusable (and ensuring it won't leak), and I've learned how to save money making my own solution and reusable cleaning pads, too.

HOW TO OPEN THE BOTTLE

First, let's get that empty solution bottle open in order to refill and recycle it.

Set a pan of water on the stove, and bring it to a boil. Leave the pan on the stove, but turn off the burner.