Everyday cheapskate: How to redecorate on a dime

Changing your environment can greatly improve your outlook. And that doesn't have to cost a fortune. The key to great decor isn't how much money you spend. It's about seeing the possibilities in what you have already. You'll be surprised at what you can do for little or no cost.

Use what you've got

I have a friend who calls herself a professional arranger because people hire her to come to their homes and "redecorate" with the things they already have. She goes through every room, the attic and the basement, taking inventory of everything available for her designs. Then she completely clears the room and starts from scratch to furnish and decorate with only the things she found in the home. The results are amazing.

If that triggered something in you that whispered, "I wish someone would pay me to do that," check out the International Association of Home Staging Professionals. Or offer to do this for a few friends. Take before and after photos, and order business cards. You do not need a license or any particular certification to become a professional arranger.

Paint is cheap