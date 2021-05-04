Everyday cheapskate: How to rise above your circumstances

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot circled over the Great Salt Lake, tipping the wings ever so slightly so we could witness the unusual reddish-purple color of the water -- a phenomenon, he explained, that occurs when a particular species of algae meets up with a certain bacteria. It was quite fascinating.

Just as he was bringing the plane level so we could be on our way, CRACK! A loud kind of popping noise sent a chill up my spine. "I believe we've hit something, so we will be returning to the gate," an audibly shaken pilot reported.

But it wasn't quite that easy. First, we needed to get rid of a lot of weight so we could make a much-needed course correction (like picking up a different plane, perhaps?). So, back to the lake we flew, where the captain dumped nearly an entire flight's worth of fuel.

As we deplaned, the problem became evident. We'd hit a duck, or some kind of fowl, whose remains were splattered all over the windshield -- a collision so mighty it cracked the windshield. Poor pilot.

So, have you been whacked lately? Not by a duck, necessarily, but by another of life's surprises? Perhaps the virus or higher prices have your already-stretched financial situation screaming for mercy. Maybe it's an accumulation of bad financial decisions threatening your joy.